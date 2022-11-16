© Continental

After a construction time of less than a year the expanded mega factory was opened in November and will produce e.g. innovative User Experience solutions such as displays.

With an investment of around EUR 40 million, the production area will grow by over 7,000 to 18,000 square meters, which means an increase of more than 60 percent of the space. Continental has recently won additional major orders worth more than EUR 2 billion from global vehicle manufacturers for its large display solutions. This brings the awarded lifetime sales for Continental display solutions with SOP after 2022 to over EUR 7 billion.

“What used to be the horsepower under the hood is now the user experience. The way the occupants interact with the vehicle, connect, communicate, relax, are informed or entertained, is becoming the key criterion in the purchase decision. In order to satisfy our customer’s growing demand, we need to aim for the highest possible digitalization, standardization and automatization – and that is exactly what we are doing with our new mega factory in Timisoara. We bundle our competencies of products and technologies in this plant to put ourselves at the forefront of modern display production, driving the future of mobility,” says Philipp von Hirschheydt, Head of User Experience Business Area at Continental.

The electronic components factory in Timisoara produces more than 17 million products annually. These include for example airbag control units, electronic parking brakes, control units for air suspension, damping and vertical stabilization, power steering control units as well as display solutions and head-up displays.