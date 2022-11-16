© Evertiq

Looking back at "phenomenal growth" in 2022, Digi-Key was tested in ways few had anticipated, says Tim Carroll.

The unique challenges of 2022, the shortages that brought many companies to their knees, allowed Digi-Key to show their strengths; making supply chains run smoothly and keep the service at levels that customers would expect.

The distributor saw much more activity in respect to lead times, efforts to redesign and the use of alternative components when possible. Dynamics changed from "what do you plan for the next two years", to "what do you need help with at the moment".

Watch the complete interview below. (length: 5:04 minutes)