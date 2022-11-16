© Neways

A total of 122 CV90s are undergoing a major modernisation effort, as part of their mid-life update (MLU). The MLU is needed to keep the vehicle operationally relevant until the end of its service life in 2039. The upgrade greatly increases the capabilities of the CV90 to the latest standards.

The upgrade of the first 4 vehicles will take place in Sweden, after which the MLU for the remaining 118 vehicles will take place in the Netherlands, a press release states.

Neways will produce, assemble and test high-end cable assemblies for 118 vehicles, guaranteeing important futureproof upgrades for key applications such as the vehicle’s new situational awareness system – which will greatly improve the level of detail available to its operators, yielding substantial safety and reliability benefits.

Production is scheduled to start in 2023 and expected to conclude in 2026. The project guarantees work for about 7 people until 2026.