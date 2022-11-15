© MAN

Plunging sales numbers combined with the deterioration of the economic situation as a result of the Ukraine war and the associated increase in material and energy costs has forced MAN to ”adapt the structures to the situation,” according to a report by infoPOL.PRESS.

The report further states that MAN Truck & Bus SE has been suffering from a sharp decline in bus sales for a long time. From 2019 it has fallen from 7’400 to 4’600 last year. The decline has continued this year, around 2’800 buses were sold by the end of October.

Reducing the plants headcount by a third means that some 860 jobs are at risk.

The company currently employs 3’500 people at its plant in Starachowice, where the electric bus Lion’s City E is built.