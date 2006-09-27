Data Respons acquires Embedit

Data Respons ASA has acquired market leader Embedit A/S in Denmark for 30 million DKK with an additional compensation based on the 2007 and 2008 results.

- The acquisition places us in the leading position of the Embedded Solutions market in Denmark, says CEO Kenneth Ragnvaldsen (picture) in Data Respons ASA.



Embedit A/S was founded in 2000 and has within a few years become a leading development company focusing on embedded hardware and software. The company, with head offices in Copenhagen and an office in Jylland, has a total of 35 employees. Embedit is expecting revenues of 50 million DKK, and an EBIT of 6 million DKK in 2006.



- Embedit will raise Data Respons' expertise as well as shift us from our current position as challenger to a leading player within the embedded market in Denmark. Embedit complements Data Respons well and will contribute heavily to the strong growth rate we are experiencing in Denmark, says Ragnvaldsen.



- I think we have the best possible circumstances to succeed, says CEO and founder Tommy Andersen in Embedit A/S. Data Respons and Embedit both focus on customized embedded solutions and are characterized by a high level of technology expertise. We are extremely motivated in becoming part of Data Respons and look forward to contribute to the vision of becoming the leading embedded solution company in Europe within 2010.