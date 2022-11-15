© Jabil

The opening of the 10,000 square foot centre will provide a number of highly skilled engineering jobs and extends Jabil’s design capabilities in concept feasibility, development engineering, industrialisation, material technology and advanced manufacturing technology, a press release states.

Jabil’s design centre in Wroclaw has a range of capabilities that include electronic power design, industrialisation support, mechanical design, printed circuit board design, project management and value add/value engineering. Wroclaw is an established research and development location with over 100,000 students and 26,000 graduates.