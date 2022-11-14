© jirsak dreamstime.com

This will be the company’s first plant in Mexico, mainly producing scissor lift control systems for the automotive industry, according to a press release from its partner American Industries Group, a Mexican real estate development company.

NVR estimates that it will hire approximately 40 employees, and production is expected to begin by the end of 2022,

NVR is an electronic control system and IoT service provider for off-road vehicles. Its control systems are used in construction equipment, aerial work platforms, agricultural machines, and mining equipment, among others.