© Nidec

The brand new 129,000 square feet facility will house three Nidec businesses, Control Techniques, KB Electronics, and Valmark – the facility is said to have plenty of scope for all three businesses to grow their manufacturing capacity into the future.

The facility represents a USD 18.6 million investment, the company states in a press release. But Control Techniques are not done yet, further investment in terms of production materials is also on the horizon. The company states that the new facility will have machinery matching what they have in their already operational facilities.