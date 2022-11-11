© MilDef Electronics Production | November 11, 2022
Swedish electronics manufacturer win order from BAE Systems
BAE Systems has placed an order valued at SEK 15 million (EUR 1.39 million) with Swedish tactical IT manufacturer MilDef, to deliver rugged computers to support maintenance systems for military aircraft.
The Swedish company will deliver 90 rugged RB14 laptop computers to BAE Systems’ Air business by the end of the year. The equipment will be used to support the maintenance of fast jet fleets for BAE Systems' customers.
"We are proud to deliver cutting-edge technology to a world leading partner in defence capabilities, BAE Systems. The delivery of rugged hardware for deployment in the air sector, further strengthens our delivery portfolio within the UK defense market, building upon significant deployments already delivered in the land and sea domains, says Björn Karlsson, CEO MilDef Group, in a press release.