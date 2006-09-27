Elektrobit cut 30 jobs

Elektrobit's personnel negotiations have ended. As a result of the negotiations, a total of 30 people will be dismissed from the Production Solutions and System Test business units.

Elektrobit announced its plans to rationalize its operations in accordance with the new strategy on August 24, 2006. In context, it was announced that personnel negotiations would be started. In accordance with its plans, Elektrobit will redeploy the manufacturing of the production automation equipment from Kuopio to China and Estonia and centre the product development of the System Test business unit to the Oulu area.



In the space business no terminations are required because the operations have been sold to SF-Design Oy. In context, six Elektrobit employees will be transferred to SF-Design Oy with the corresponding terms of employment. The parties have agreed not to publish the other agreement terms. The majority of the other people who worked in the space business will continue working for Elektrobit with new assignments.



Of the 30 people to be dismissed, 18 work in Production Solutions, mainly in Kuopio, and 12 at Salo's System Test business unit. The negotiations involved a total of 55 people. Of these, the negotiations in Production Solutions and System Test involved 46 people and in the space business nine people. The need to dismiss people from Production Solutions and System Test decreased because for some of the people new jobs were found within Elektrobit during the personnel negotiations.

