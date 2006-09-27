SMT & Inspection | September 27, 2006
Chinese SMT Equipment<br>Market Rapidly Developing
The Chinese surface mount technology (SMT) equipment market is a rapidly developing market and will continue to grow strongly mainly driven by demand from end-user sectors like telecom and computers. However, factors like declining prices of the SMT equipment are limiting the growth of the market.
As a result, SMT equipment vendors are finding it hard to maintain a balance between reducing costs for customers, new product development, effective customer support and providing efficient after-sales service and continue growing.
A new analysis from Frost & Sullivan finds that the Chinese Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Markets earned revenues of $1,848.8 million in 2004 and estimates this to reach $3,530.9 million in 2011.
"The Chinese surface mount technology (SMT) equipment market has been developing rapidly since 2001 primarily from the growth of the EMS industry in China," says Frost & Sullivan Research Analyst Fan Zhu. "An increasing number of OEMs are outsourcing their manufacturing operations to EMS providers in order to focus on key core competencies such as marketing and R&D. Sales to the EMS providers have been significantly replacing sales to OEMs in the total SMT equipment market since 2003."
Leading EMS providers such as Flextronics, Solectron, FoxConn and First Computer have become the biggest buyers of SMT equipment in China and the Asia Pacific Rim since 2003.
The Chinese SMT equipment market is significantly affected by key factors such as price erosion, industry restructuring and the under-utilization of existing equipment. Declining cost of the equipment has been a major concern in the industry, which has led to declining market revenues.
"Since 2001, SMT equipment manufacturers have seen prices decline drastically, which has pushed their profit margin towards the breakeven point and reduced the overall size of the market," says Zhu. "The price of SMT machines has experienced a steady decline during the historical period because of heavy competition and the imbalance between demand and supply. As a result, there is periodic flooding of the market with equipment leading to major price discounting."
In an effort to gain market penetration, SMT equipment vendors offer attractive prices and financial support packages and lease out SMT equipment with return/upgrade options. SMT equipment vendors have had to maintain a balance between reducing costs for customers, new product development, effective customer support and providing efficient after-sales service midst severe competition.
Chinese Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Markets is part of the Industrial Automation & Process Control subscription, which also includes research in the following markets: World Specialty Laser Systems Markets, European Soft PLCs Market and European SCADA Versus DCS Market.
A new analysis from Frost & Sullivan finds that the Chinese Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Markets earned revenues of $1,848.8 million in 2004 and estimates this to reach $3,530.9 million in 2011.
"The Chinese surface mount technology (SMT) equipment market has been developing rapidly since 2001 primarily from the growth of the EMS industry in China," says Frost & Sullivan Research Analyst Fan Zhu. "An increasing number of OEMs are outsourcing their manufacturing operations to EMS providers in order to focus on key core competencies such as marketing and R&D. Sales to the EMS providers have been significantly replacing sales to OEMs in the total SMT equipment market since 2003."
Leading EMS providers such as Flextronics, Solectron, FoxConn and First Computer have become the biggest buyers of SMT equipment in China and the Asia Pacific Rim since 2003.
The Chinese SMT equipment market is significantly affected by key factors such as price erosion, industry restructuring and the under-utilization of existing equipment. Declining cost of the equipment has been a major concern in the industry, which has led to declining market revenues.
"Since 2001, SMT equipment manufacturers have seen prices decline drastically, which has pushed their profit margin towards the breakeven point and reduced the overall size of the market," says Zhu. "The price of SMT machines has experienced a steady decline during the historical period because of heavy competition and the imbalance between demand and supply. As a result, there is periodic flooding of the market with equipment leading to major price discounting."
In an effort to gain market penetration, SMT equipment vendors offer attractive prices and financial support packages and lease out SMT equipment with return/upgrade options. SMT equipment vendors have had to maintain a balance between reducing costs for customers, new product development, effective customer support and providing efficient after-sales service midst severe competition.
Chinese Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Markets is part of the Industrial Automation & Process Control subscription, which also includes research in the following markets: World Specialty Laser Systems Markets, European Soft PLCs Market and European SCADA Versus DCS Market.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments