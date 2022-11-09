© Safran

With this acquisition, Safran Electronics & Defense continues to consolidate its position as an OEM delivering space solutions. Building on its expertise in ground stations for space communications, the company rounds out its portfolio with Syrlinks’ onboard satellite communications systems to extend its coverage of the complete ground-space communications sector, a press release reads.

Syrlinks also offers expertise in resilient GNSS and miniature atomic clocks to complement that of Safran Electronics & Defense. This is expected to further strengthen Safran Electronics & Defense’s unique integrated positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) capabilities.

Syrlinks is headquartered in Cesson-Sévigné, near Rennes, and with an office in Toulouse. The company currently boasts a workforce of 140 employees.