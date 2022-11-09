Vexos provides a complete range of electronic and mechanics manufacturing services, such as PCBA, sub-system assemblies and box build. The company serves markets as lighting, automotive, medical, display technology, as well as appliance, HVAC, health and fitness equipment.

Thomas joins Vexos with more than 30 years of experience in EMS Business Development and Program Management leading multi-site, multi-national teams, most recently at EMS provider Enics.