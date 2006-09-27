Kinaxis Signs Global Partnership Agreement<br>with Tata Consultancy Services

Kinaxis™ Inc., a provider of an on-demand Response Management service, today announced that it has signed a partner agreement with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a leading global IT services and consulting firm.

This partnership will provide extended sales reach and added services bandwidth for Kinaxis, while presenting new strategic business for TCS.



As a strategic services partner, TCS will provide deployment, integration and other services work related to the Kinaxis RapidResponse ™ software.



Through this partnership, Kinaxis will benefit from TCS' global presence, IT executive relationships, extensive SAP and Oracle ERP expertise, and supply chain management business process capabilities, while TCS will be able to leverage the unique capabilities of the Kinaxis RapidResponse software as the foundation of new and innovative services it can offer to clients. This collaborative relationship will help each gain strategic advantages in their respective market positioning and presence within the global supply chain arena.



The Kinaxis on-demand RapidResponse service empowers brand owners and contract manufacturers with multi-enterprise visibility and collaborative decision support tools to respond with speed and confidence to constant changes in supply, demand, capacity and product, driving breakthroughs in customer service and operating performance.



“In TCS' supply chain practice, we always strive to provide most innovative and robust solutions to our customers and help them transform their supply chain to gain competitive differentiation," says Dr. Syama Sunkara, Practice Director, Supply Chain, Tata Consultancy Services in North America. “TCS sees Kinaxis RapidResponse as a unique and differentiated solution that is well-aligned with evolving market needs and thus, will support our goals and that of our customers.“



“Given TCS' reputation for delivering high-quality services and solutions, we view this partnership agreement as a strong vote of confidence in the value of RapidResponse to the marketplace," says Randy Littleson, vice president of marketing at Kinaxis. “Being able to leverage a relationship with TCS will allow us to bring the Kinaxis service to those that can benefit most. We are delighted to have the opportunity to engage with TCS - they are bright, motivated and truly partner-oriented. I look forward to a long-standing relationship."



Implementation of a go-to-market plan has already begun with Technical and Sales training, along with field engagement for TCS consultants.



In conjunction with this announcement, Kinaxis is also pleased to name Tata Consultancy Services as its gold-level sponsor for Kinexions '06 – the Kinaxis User Conference, to be held in Chicago from October 16-18. Sponsorship of the event will offer further promotion and endorsment of this new partnership, as well as provide an opportunity for attending TCS representatives to gain additional insight into the Kinaxis solution and current customer base.