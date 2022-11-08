© Rimac Group

Once completed, the production hall will also house 2,500 Rimac Group employees. The campus will become base for the production of Rimac components and vehicles – but not only that, it will also house the corporate HQ and R&D center.

The Croatian company says in an update it has prioritised the construction of the production facility over other areas of the 200,000 square metre campus – mainly due to the rapid growth of the Rimac Technology arm of the Rimac Group.

Rimac Technology develops and produces advanced electrification components for OEMs and is already publicly working with Porsche, Hyundai, Automobili Pininfarina, Aston Martin, to name a few. The company says that by the time the campus is fully completed, it will already be at capacity delivering Rimac Technology projects.

“When the Campus project was given the green light we had 400 employees. Today we have more than triple that, and we know already that Campus will only be the start of our expansion plans. Upon completion of the entire project, our offices will be full and our production hall will be running at 100%,” says Mate Rimac, founder and CEO of the Rimac Group, in the press release

The CEO continues to say that while the group sees the campus as its long-term home, plans already exists for the construction of a new ‘Mega Campus’ – built on land three times larger than the campus currently under construction.

The campus project represents a total investment of more than EUR 200 million and is currently expected to be fully operational in 2024.