“This is a significant agreement for Kitron. It both extends and expands our strong collaboration with KONGSBERG,” says Peter Nilsson, CEO of Kitron, in a press release.

On Monday, 31 October, Kongsberg announced a new 5-year framework agreement with the U.S. Army for its version of the Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station (CROWS).

For Kitron's production facilities in the USA and Norway, the CROWS program is expected to generate annual revenues of NOK 150 million (EUR 14.7 million) over the next five years. According to to the press release, the volume will depend on demand and the annual budget process in the US and may therefore be either lower or higher.