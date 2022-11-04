© Jabil

Mondello, who's been a Jabil employee for more than 30 years, will continue to serve as Executive Chairman following the effective date of Wilson’s appointment.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to thank Mark for his astounding achievements during his tenure as Jabil's CEO," says Steve Raymund, Lead Independent Director, in a press release. "Mark intends to focus on strategy and corporate development, along with other responsibilities. We look forward to his continued contributions as an active and engaged Executive Chairman."

Wilson joined the company back in 2000. most recently, he has held the title of Executive Vice President, successfully leading the Jabil Greenpoint Team.