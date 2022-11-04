Kenny Wilson takes over the helm as CEO of Jabil
Kenny Wilson has been named the next CEO of EMS provider Jabil. He will continue to work closely with Mark Mondello, Jabil's current Chairman and CEO, before assuming the role on May 1, 2023.
Mondello, who's been a Jabil employee for more than 30 years, will continue to serve as Executive Chairman following the effective date of Wilson’s appointment.
"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to thank Mark for his astounding achievements during his tenure as Jabil's CEO," says Steve Raymund, Lead Independent Director, in a press release. "Mark intends to focus on strategy and corporate development, along with other responsibilities. We look forward to his continued contributions as an active and engaged Executive Chairman."
Wilson joined the company back in 2000. most recently, he has held the title of Executive Vice President, successfully leading the Jabil Greenpoint Team.
"The ethos of our company is all about our people and Kenny is a tremendous example of a tireless leader who possesses great followership throughout the company," Mark Mondello says. "He has a track record of delivering results for over 20 years. I look forward to maintaining our close-knit working relationship, as we continue to serve our stakeholders worldwide."