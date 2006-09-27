Cable wire harnesses production<br>transfers from Sweden to Poland

Cable wire harnesses producer KA Wiking AB, part of the TVAB Group, restructures its Swedish operation. The manufacturing is concentrated to the Polish operation and the administration to the head office.

These measures are caused by local market drop and customer demands for low cost country production. KA Wiking AB will be transformed into a Market and Engineering organisation, targeting customers with complex technical products.



A notice has today been given to the Swedish Labour Market Administration concerning 46 employments. There are also 9 employees with time limited contracts affected by the notice.

Labour union negotiations will start within short.



The TVAB-group manufactures wire harnesses for the transportation and engineering industries. The group includes TVAB Invest AB in Töcksfors, Sweden, KA Wiking in Skänninge, Sweden and TVAB Sp.z.o.o., in Lodz, Poland. Annual group sales are approx 30 million euros.



On September 20. TVAB held the official opening of the new premises in Lodz, Poland.

The Vice President of the city of Lodz congratulated the TVAB team to the new facilities and handed over an official letter from the city, wishing the company a prosperous future. TVAB's CEO, Mr. Per Axéll gave a speech where he informed about the successful development of the TVAB Group, but also the challenges for the future.