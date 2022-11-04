Volvo Cars is providing USD 800 million principal amount 18-month term loan, with an equity conversion option for Volvo Cars. This loan amount is on par with the direct and indirect financial and liquidity support that Polestar’s other major shareholder, PSD Investment, is providing.

“We welcome the continued support from our major shareholders at a time when the capital markets are volatile and unpredictable. With sufficient funds through 2023, we remain laser focused on business execution. We have around 70,000 cars on the road today, and are on track to reach our goal of delivering 50,000 cars to customers in 2022. We are making strong progress on our ambitious plans to launch three more cars by 2026,” says Polestar CEO, Thomas Ingenlath, in a press release.