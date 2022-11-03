© Zeiss

The rapid acceleration in the growth of the semiconductor market is driving the demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment. In order to serve the high customer demand, the ZEISS Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology (SMT) segment is building a new multifunction factory in Dillfeld, Wetzlar, in addition to the existing SMT site. The construction start is currently planned for spring 2023.

With a production area of more than 12,000 square metres, the extension building will provide space for around 150 employees, who will manufacture DUV lithography systems (deep ultraviolet light), among other things.

"The acquisition of land for our new expansion building in Dillfeld is a very clear statement for our site in Wetzlar," says Katrin Ariki, site manager of the ZEISS semiconductor technology segment SMT in Wetzlar, in a press release. "Manufacturing high-tech products such as lithography optics requires special conditions, which we take into account during construction. For example, we need a vibration-resistant design for the very sensitive measurement technology."

The extension building in Wetzlar's Dillfeld serves as a multifunction factory, offering flexible layouts for work areas such as optics, coating and assembly.

The factory is complemented by a technical operations building in which cooling, heat and compressed air can be generated, which is structurally separated from the factory for reasons of supply security. And in the office building, offices, workshops, changing rooms and social rooms are planned.

Without specifying further the company states in the press release that it is receiving substantial support from the city of Wetzlar in the development of this project.