New Managing Director for ECT in France

The European Computer Telecoms Group (ECT) has appointed Jacques Beraud as the new Managing Director for its French subsidiary in Paris.

Jacques Beraud, being responsible for all regional sales and services activities to major carriers, will focus on the business development within the French and North-African markets.



In his new position, Jacques Beraud will intensify the contacts to major carriers in France and will also lead the business development activities with existing and new customers in Northern Africa. Additionally, he will re-structure the French sales organisation and expand the service and support facilities.



Prior to his role at ECT, Jacques Beraud has gained a huge experience in the telecoms industry within his 20-years career. Well prepared by Ecole Superieure d'Electricité, he started in project management at TRT Philips, and moved on to Thales Communications, where he served product management and sales positions. Then, he continued as a Global Account Manager at Cegetel, before he joined Ericsson, where he hired as a Sales Director and was soon promoted to Vice President Sales and Operations.