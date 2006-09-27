Plexus Systems named Company of the Year

Plexus Systems, providers of Plexus Online -- the first true on-demand manufacturing performance system, was named Automation Alley's Emerging Technology Company of the Year at the 6th Annual Awards Gala held Friday evening at the GM Heritage Center in Sterling Heights, Mich.



The non-profit economic development organization honors companies annually based on technology and leadership in several categories. Plexus Systems was awarded for its innovative technology and its business and economic contributions to Michigan.



"We're proud of the recognition by Automation Alley. This group is an important part of the effort to strengthen the businesses in this region. Plexus Systems benefits from Automation Alley's efforts to drive our local technology industry into the global spotlight," said Mark Symonds, CEO of Plexus Systems.



Automation Alley Executive Director Ken Rogers pointed to Plexus Systems' 100% customer retention rate as an indicator of success. The company continues to build its customer base globally.



Plexus Systems provides customers with robust systems to help manage a single facility or an entire enterprise. Using a simple web browser, Plexus Online allows manufacturers to closely track critical aspects of their operation anywhere at anytime.



The company is currently working on other emerging technology enhancements, specifically a powerful new programming initiative that will put even more power directly into the hands of its users. The Plexus "Rendering Engine" will allow users themselves to greatly customize the Plexus Online software for their businesses.