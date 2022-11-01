© ECIA

The index for semiconductors collapsed from 96.4 in September to 69.2 in October.

“While memory ICs could be seen as the main driver of this drop in semiconductor sales sentiment, the fact is that every semiconductor subcategory saw double-digit declines in October ranging from 14 to 28 points down,” explained Dale Ford, ECIA Chief Analyst, in a press release. “By contrast, all other component subcategories except for Capacitors saw modest improvement in October. Capacitors only saw a minor dip in sentiment.”

Measurements below the benchmark level of 100 indicate negative sales growth sentiment. By contrast, the November outlook points to a drop in sales sentiment for all Electro-Mechanical and Passive component subcategories while Semiconductors rebound slightly. This results in a very closely aligned outlook for all three categories around 72.2 index points in November.