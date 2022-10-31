Headquartered in Newark, California, ETM designs and manufactures high-power microwave and high-energy X-ray subsystems for cancer radiotherapy, defense and X-ray security applications. Teledyne will also acquire ETM’s purpose-built manufacturing facility from an affiliate of ETM and its owners, a press release reads.

“ETM is uniquely complementary to our healthcare imaging and defense electronics businesses,” says Robert Mehrabian, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “For many years, Teledyne MEC and Teledyne e2v have supplied critical vacuum electron device components to ETM. The combination with ETM will now accelerate Teledyne’s ability to provide greater content and subsystem-level solutions to cancer radiotherapy, defense and security customers. In addition, ETM strengthens our capabilities in microwave combining technologies and high-power gallium nitride (GaN) based solid state power amplifiers.”

Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.