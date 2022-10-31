© Foxconn

The EMS provider's Zhengzhou plant in central China – which employs nearly 200,000 people – is fighting unrest among its employees over stricter efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19. According to a Reuters report, citing an a person with insight, several workers fled the site over the weekend.

The insider told Reuters that Foxconn is looking to increase production at another factory in Shenzhen city to make up for the shortage.

On Sunday, Foxconn declared that it had the situation under control and would work with other plants to organise backup production to lessen any potential effects.