© Everiq General | October 28, 2022
Highlights from the conference program included presentations on the future of value chain management from predictive acquisition to correct result in the first attempt; the new possibilities in the world of flexible electronics as well a deep dive into selective wave soldering.
Evertiq Expo Warsaw – a day for the electronics industry
Yesterday it was once again time for Evertiq’s annual Expo at the PGE Narodowy Stadium in the Polish capital of Warsaw.
During the day, 149 exhibiting companies greeted 729 visitors coming from 381 different companies covering everything from manufacturers, distributors to technology and solution suppliers and more.
