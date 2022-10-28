© IPC Electronics Production | October 28, 2022
North American EMS industry Up 15.5% in September
Total North American EMS shipments in September 2022 were up 15.5% compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, September shipments decreased by 0.1%, reports the IPC.
EMS bookings in September increased 21.1 percent year-over-year and increased 18.1 percent from the previous month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.29.
“North American EMS bookings improved in the last month, hitting a high for the year, a sign that demand for durable goods still has some life despite the slowing macroeconomic environment,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist, in a press release. “Shipments remain healthy for a second consecutive month, a hopeful sign that severe supply chain constraints are behind us.”