EMS bookings in September increased 21.1 percent year-over-year and increased 18.1 percent from the previous month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.29.

“North American EMS bookings improved in the last month, hitting a high for the year, a sign that demand for durable goods still has some life despite the slowing macroeconomic environment,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist, in a press release. “Shipments remain healthy for a second consecutive month, a hopeful sign that severe supply chain constraints are behind us.”