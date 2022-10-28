Ad
PCB | October 28, 2022

North American PCB industry sales Up 14.6% in September

Total North American PCB shipments in September 2022 were up 14.6% compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, September shipments rose 17.9%, reports the IPC.

PCB year-to-date bookings in September were down 2.6% compared to last year. However, bookings in September increased 52.0% from the previous month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.12.

“The North American PCB market experienced strong growth in booking and shipments in the last month -- with shipments recording the second highest levels in recent history -- a sign that supply chain dynamics continue to improve,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist, in a press release. 

