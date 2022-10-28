PCB year-to-date bookings in September were down 2.6% compared to last year. However, bookings in September increased 52.0% from the previous month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.12.

“The North American PCB market experienced strong growth in booking and shipments in the last month -- with shipments recording the second highest levels in recent history -- a sign that supply chain dynamics continue to improve,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist, in a press release.