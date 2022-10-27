This new laboratory localises services and technology to provide EMC testing to international standards and OEM requirements for automotive electronic components.

"With the opening of this laboratory, combined with the UL Solutions Internet of Things (IoT) Lab in Hsinchu and the E-mobility and Energy Laboratory in Taoyuan, we are confident that the testing capabilities offered by UL Solutions for automotive components will provide manufacturers in Taiwan with a complete range of testing services and a single source of service," says Jonathan TH Chen, vice president and managing director of UL Solutions in Taiwan, in a press release. "Our professional testing technologies and quality services meet the latest international standards and help enable manufacturers in Taiwan to enter the global automotive electronic component market safely and quickly."