© tom_schmucker dreamstime.com

The agreement concludes one of the German technology company’s long-running litigations involving some of the patents on its CoinPower lithium-ion button cell batteries and Mic-Power patents covering its coin cell batteries.

VARTA produces these cells in Germany exclusively and is the main supplier to most premium TWS headsets manufacturers. The company says it has taken up legal actions in the biggest markets for TWS based on claims that its patents have been violated.

“The settlement demonstrates VARTA’s commitment to protect its investment in R&D and intellectual property, and its role as a global leader in innovation in lithium-ion technology,” the company writes in a press release.

The settlement includes the dismissal of all patent litigations globally between the parties, and a commitment by both to resolve future disputes related to these technologies.