VARTA and Mic-Power settle patent disputes
VARTA AG has reached a settlement with one of its competitors, the Chinese battery producer Guangdong Mic-Power New Energy Co., Ltd. (Mic-Power).
The agreement concludes one of the German technology company’s long-running litigations involving some of the patents on its CoinPower lithium-ion button cell batteries and Mic-Power patents covering its coin cell batteries.
VARTA produces these cells in Germany exclusively and is the main supplier to most premium TWS headsets manufacturers. The company says it has taken up legal actions in the biggest markets for TWS based on claims that its patents have been violated.
“The settlement demonstrates VARTA’s commitment to protect its investment in R&D and intellectual property, and its role as a global leader in innovation in lithium-ion technology,” the company writes in a press release.
The settlement includes the dismissal of all patent litigations globally between the parties, and a commitment by both to resolve future disputes related to these technologies.
“The settlement is a great achievement. We were able to resolve a dispute involving our CoinPower technology, which represents a break-through advance especially for the True Wireless Stereo Headset industry. We have secured our investment with strong patents and have taken measures to defend them, and will continue to do so in the future,” says Rainer Hald, CTO of VARTA, in the press release.