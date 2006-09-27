Chinese fraud against British EMS

A British EMS provider has been subjected to a fraud by a false Chinese EMS provider.

One Chinese company who said it was a Chinese EMS provider that had received an order from a British product owner contacted a British EMS provider to support the Chinese EMS with manufacturing capacity. For this deal the Chinese so called EMS wanted to have 3% in commission.



Since the Chinese so called EMS provider could show the British EMS very detailed drawings and sofisticates production basis of the product the British EMS didn't suspect anything at first.



For the manufacturing of the new product the British EMS needed to invest in new equipment. Since the deal was considered as very lucrative the British EMS was willing to take that extra cost of the machine investment. North East Machines Ltd. found this requested machine, a Tyco P200, through its Swedish partner Maxinor Electronics and discussions about that deal was entered immediately.



However before any contracts were signed or money were transferred the British EMS provider found out through its Chinese advisor that the Chinese company was a fake.