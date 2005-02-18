Fastest growth for automotive electronics in China

According to research firm Research and Markets, China is the fastest growing market for OEM automotive electronics with a forecast to reach $3.5 billion by 2012.

The electronics in cars is getting more and more advanced including memory seats, night vision etc. In the average car today, the electronic content is worth about $300. In 2012 that number is forecast to reach about $500.



Research and Markets´s report was refered by Circuitsassembly.com.