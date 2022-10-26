© Spartronics

Spartronics says that its new facility in Vietnam will be opening its doors for production this December. This new facility offers the company 270,000 square feet of space dedicated to manufacturing for commercial aerospace, medical, life science and industrial applications offering new and existing customers the space to expand, a press release reads.

This is not a small expansion by any means as the company increases more than four times from the current 60,000 square feet manufacturing facility.

The facility has finally received the governance clearance necessary and has officially opened its doors to begin the move-in process. The company says that half of the office staff has already moved into the building, while the other half, and operators, will follow their customers and move in accordingly.

The next phase of the move begins on the first week of November as the equipment will take its place in the facility. Calibration of all equipment is slated for completion by the third week of November.