The company intends to build a plant in the Wałbrzych Special Economic Zone (WSEZ). The investment project was supported from the beginning by the Polish Investment and Trade Agency (PAIH).

At its new Polish location the company will produce a secondary conductive agent for lithium-ion batteries, with production start currently scheduled for December 2023. Its recipients will be mainly Korean manufacturers of batteries for electric vehicles from the Lower Silesia and Silesia provinces. ANP Enertech's investment in Poland is set to create approximately 100 jobs, according to a press release from PAIH.

"This is our first investment in Europe and we are delighted to bring new technology to Poland. This is a great opportunity for Poland to build a stronger position in Europe and become a hub for companies developing new technologies. There were several reasons why we decided to set up the first foreign production plant in Poland. The most important of these was the importance of Europe and Poland in the development of the electric vehicle market and the energy sector," says Kwangmin Lee, Chairman of ANP’s Management Board, in the press release.

The chairman continues to say that in Poland, the company will not only focus on the production of CNT batteries for electric vehicles but also on the renewable energy sector and the electronic display industry.