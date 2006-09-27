SIPLACE to cooperate with Factory Logic

Factory Logic and the Automation and Drives Group of Siemens AG of Germany has announced the signing of an OEM agreement.

Siemens will integrate the Factory Logic™ Lean Operations Suite (Factory Logic) into SIPLACE manufacturing optimization solutions for the global electronic assembly market.



As part of SIPLACE lean manufacturing solutions, Factory Logic will enable electronics manufacturers to perform advanced production leveling and kanban/supermarket management functions in conjunction with SIPLACE SMT machines and other Siemens solution components. Siemens will sell and support the Factory Logic software as an embedded component of SIPLACE solutions globally.

