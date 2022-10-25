© Hella

HELLA is entering the market for high-voltage power electronics with a large-volume customer nomination from an unnamed German manufacturer.

HELLA has been commissioned with the series development of a voltage converter in the high-voltage range. This converter is intended to be rolled out to the manufacturer's full e-vehicle platform, it will also be integrated into a plug-in hybrid. In total, the customer project currently covers ten different vehicle series. Without specifying the exact order value, Hella says in a press release that it is in the "low to mid three-digit million euro range". Start of series production is currently planned for mid-2025.

"HELLA has already been actively promoting the electrification of vehicles for years. More than five years ago, for example, we successfully brought a battery management system for fully electric vehicles into series production. At the same time, we are the world market leader in 48-volt DC/DC voltage converters," says Björn Twiehaus, Managing Director Electronics at HELLA, in the press release. "Since we are now successfully transferring these core competencies to high-voltage power electronics, we are further expanding our position as a leading supplier in the field of electromobility and opening up significant additional growth potential."

The company's first high-voltage voltage converter is being developed at HELLA's corporate headquarters in Lippstadt. The production site is the HELLA electronics plant in Recklinghausen, Germany.