Axiom Electronics assembles and tests complex circuit boards and complete systems for prototype, pilot run and production builds.

The SQ3000’s four multi-view 3D sensors and parallel projector deliver metrology-grade accuracy at production speed. Its key advantage is the ability to analyse multiple images simultaneously eliminating reflections caused by shiny components and reflective solder joints. The system also supports larger form factor boards up to 710 x 610 mm.

“Manual visual inspection is subjective and 2D AOI inspection can generate enough false positives that it slows down the inspection process. This system’s 3D measuring capabilities provide a more accurate and repeatable automated inspection process which we believe will improve factory cycle time and provide more precise feedback about product quality,” says Rob Rowland, Director of Engineering Operations, in a press release.

The team is also using the machines’ real-time statistical feedback to analyse quality trends and drive corrective actions.