Swiss-based Elix Systems designs and produces electronics systems for highly demanding industries such as avionics and medical. They have selected Neonode's Touch Sensor Modules for use in medical ultrasound systems to enable touch interaction on the displays. The new agreement covers deliveries during 2022 and 2023 with a total value of over USD 400,000.

Elix integrates a 374 mm Neonode Touch Sensor Module into a Touch Frame System that enables touch functionality on 19" LCD medical displays in ultrasound systems.

"We selected Neonode technology because the Touch Sensor Modules could fit in the existing design of the equipment and meet the performance requirements. Alternative projected capacitive touch solutions would have meant a redesign and compliance recertification of the medical devices," says Frederic Guitard, Chief Operating Officer at Elix Systems in a press release.