Both companies have also agreed to establish an instant information-sharing mechanism. According to a press release, the aim is to deepen communication and to conduct regular technical exchanges. Meanwhile, ZF and NIO plan to extend their collaboration to brand promotion, product marketing, technology and quality enhancements, as well as customer service.

"ZF's new steer-by-wire system is a market-leading, cutting-edge technology. We are excited to be working closely with NIO, an outstanding representative of the Chinese automotive industry that is actively engaged in technology and business model innovation, and a pioneer in the globalization of the Chinese automotive industry. We will continue to expand our cooperation with leading automotive customers against the backdrop of the connectivity, electrification and autonomous megatrends, and give full play to ZF's technology strengths to play an increasingly important role in the open automotive ecosystem," says Dr. Holger Klein, Member of the Board of Management, ZF Group, in the press release.

The signing of this agreement marks the first time that ZF Group cooperates with a customer in the steer-by-wire business in the Asia Pacific region, and it also marks that the two sides will jointly promote the evolution and development of technology within fields such as autonomous driving and electrification.