Since 2015, Orbit One has been JEMAC partner for manufacturing and developing gateways for pump systems that can be controlled, monitored and function tested remotely.

“We do not really see any alternatives to contract manufacturing. It gives us the opportunity to focus 100 percent on development and marketing. It also gives us direct access to Orbit One’s high levels of competence and their modern and efficient machinery,” says JEMAC’s CEO Stefan Jakobsson, in a press release.

In addition to the production that takes place in Poland, JEMAC also uses Orbit One’s competence in NPI and development support at the unit in Ronneby, Sweden.