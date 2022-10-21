JEMAC chooses production and development support at Orbit One
Swedish JEMAC is a global player that develops and markets gateways, sensor modules and access modules relies on Orbit One for manufacturing and development support.
Since 2015, Orbit One has been JEMAC partner for manufacturing and developing gateways for pump systems that can be controlled, monitored and function tested remotely.
“We do not really see any alternatives to contract manufacturing. It gives us the opportunity to focus 100 percent on development and marketing. It also gives us direct access to Orbit One’s high levels of competence and their modern and efficient machinery,” says JEMAC’s CEO Stefan Jakobsson, in a press release.
In addition to the production that takes place in Poland, JEMAC also uses Orbit One’s competence in NPI and development support at the unit in Ronneby, Sweden.
“We have a very good long-term partnership with JEMAC, where we use both companies’ resources in development support, both in terms of software and hardware. This, combined with our manufacturing resources, enables us to create optimal solutions for JEMAC throughout the entire value chain,” adds Orbit One’s Director Sales & Marketing, Mats Eriksson, in the press release.