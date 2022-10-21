© VERKOR

Under the MoU, the two companies will establish best practices for virtual, end-to-end development of products and manufacturing processes that improve innovation and efficiency, and mitigate technical risks throughout the product lifecycle.

Verkor's first gigafactory will be built in Dunkirk, France. Verkor will use the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to build the virtual twins of its batteries and the manufacturing process, including the gigafactory operations.

“Our collaboration with Dassault Systèmes will enable us to address the end-to-end product lifecycle process with the 3DEXPERIENCE platform,” says Christober Raj, Head of Digital, Verkor, in a press release.

Once built, Verkor’s first gigafactory will produce low-carbon battery cells designed to support Europe’s net-zero goals, as well as create a European battery value chain of players and solutions. As part of this roadmap, Verkor is deploying Dassault Systèmes’ “High Performance Battery” and “High-Tech Smart Factory” industry solution experiences based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform for seamless collaboration, modeling and simulation in one virtual environment.