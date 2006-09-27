Elcoteq appoints Phil Brown as American boss

Mr Phil Brown (BA, Business Management) has been appointed President of Elcoteq's Geographical Area Americas and member of the Elcoteq Group Management Conference effective September 26, 2006.

Phil Brown joined Elcoteq in February 2005 when he started as Director, Human Resources for Elcoteq Americas. Before Elcoteq, Mr Brown has worked more than twenty-five years for the Goodyear Tire

and Rubber Company in both senior HR positions and operations including the position as General Manager for the largest tire factory in the world. In addition to his extensive global experience in human resources, Mr Brown also has hands-on experience working in different cultures including Mexico, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina.