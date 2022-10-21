© Inission

NoFence is a Norwegian developer of technology that aims to make it easier to keep animals on pasture and at the same time ensure good animal welfare. The company offers two different products, a collar for cattle and a collar for goats and sheep. The cattle and the virtual fence are controlled through NoFence’s own app. Deliveries are expected in 2023 and 2024, a press release reads.

"We are proud that NoFence chose Inission as a strategic partner. All our process and production equipment will be needed. We are responsible for circuit board manufacturing and assembly into finished products. In addition, we are responsible for testing and test development and finally packaging and delivery. Our proximity, our technical know-how and our ability to deliver the entire value chain were decisive in the evaluation process," says Inission Løkken’s Managing director Erik Dragset.

The agreement is part of NoFence’s strategy to work closely with its suppliers and covers circuit board manufacturing, assembly into finished products and delivery of approximately 17,000 cattle collars and 27,000 sheep and goat collars. The planned growth is significant and there is a clear expectation from both parties to further develop the collaboration in the coming years.