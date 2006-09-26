PROMATION expands corporate headquarters

PROMATION has announces that it will relocate into new corporate headquarters on October 1, 2006.

Continued growth within the conveyor systems group and automation segment of PROMATION's business is driving the company to relocate its headquarters and provide local customers with a showroom for product viewing. PROMATION has already expanded into two new buildings in the Fort Worth, Texas area earlier this year and will now move into the company's new North American headquarters located in Pleasant Prairie, US.

