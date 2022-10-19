© Incap Electronics Production | October 19, 2022
Incap raises its outlook for for 2022
The EMS provider says that it estimates its revenue, operating profit (EBIT) and adjusted operating profit (EBIT) for 2022 to be significantly higher than in 2021.
Incap says that the increase in revenue and operating profit estimate is driven by improved visibility related to its customers' forecasts as well as the company's own assessment of the business development.
However, these estimates are given provided that nothing unexpected happens that impacts the company's business environment, for example, in the availability of components.
Previously the company expected its revenue, operating profit (EBIT) and adjusted operating profit (EBIT) for 2022 would be clearly higher than in 2021.