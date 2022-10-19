© Incap

Incap says that the increase in revenue and operating profit estimate is driven by improved visibility related to its customers' forecasts as well as the company's own assessment of the business development.

However, these estimates are given provided that nothing unexpected happens that impacts the company's business environment, for example, in the availability of components.

Previously the company expected its revenue, operating profit (EBIT) and adjusted operating profit (EBIT) for 2022 would be clearly higher than in 2021.