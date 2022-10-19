© Cellforce

The joint venture acquired the 28,151-square-meter site in the Reutlingen/Kirchentellinsfurt industrial park last year. The Cellforce Group will initially develop and produce high-performance lithium-ion pouch cells for special automotive applications there. The production plant is to enter operation with an initial capacity of at least 100 MWh per year and then ramp up to a capacity of at least 1 GWh – which the company says is equivalent to high-performance battery cells for around 10,000 vehicles. The Federal Republic of Germany and the state of Baden-Württemberg are helping fund the project with approximately EUR 60 million, a press release reads.

Once the site is completed, the Cellforce Group will be working to develop and manufacture "a completely new standard" in the field of high-performance battery cells for the global automotive industry.

“Proactive, close to home, and technically highly innovative with our own high-performance battery cell development and production in Reutlingen-Kirchentellinsfurt, we are taking the road to e-mobility together with our partners. We are developing a completely new battery standard based on the use of silicon with an even higher energy density and thus range for vehicles, further improved fast-charging capability, and a green footprint,” says Dr. Markus Gräf, Managing Director of Cellforce Group GmbH, in a press release.

The company is also working with BASF on new cathode materials, a sustainable, European supply chain, and the recycling of production waste.