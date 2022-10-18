© Habia Cable

On 14 October, HEW-KABEL Holding GmbH completed the acquisition of Habia Cable and thus starting a merger process that will be undertaken in phases over the coming months.

The two companies will be brought together as one, combining the technical and commercial strengths of both to create a specialist cable and connectivity group serving the global market.

“We are confident that this merger of our two companies – and the shared sum of our knowledge and resources – will result in a stronger, more international company with broader technology, unlocking new opportunities for our customers,” sats Peter Van Loo, CEO of HEW-KABEL, in the press release.

“This is truly a joining of equals, where HEW-KABEL and Habia will combine to form something more than the sum of our parts – a single company with a strong international presence that’s better equipped to serve our customers across the globe,” adds Habia Group CEO Carl Modigh. “We look forward to having this extra strength behind us as we continue to discover better connections for a smarter future – together.”

The work to align and merge the two companies will now start, but in the meantime, both companies will continue to operate business as usual.