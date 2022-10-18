© NOTE

The company’s third-quarter sales amounted to SEK 930 million (EUR 84.9 million), an increase of 36% from SEK 685 million (EUR 62.6 million) during the same period last year.

Operating profit was SEK 57 million (EUR 5.2 million), down from SEK 64 million (EUR 5.8 million) during the third quarter last year. Profit after tax amounted to SEK 40 million (EUR 3.6 million), a decrease from SEK 48 million (EUR 4.3 million) during 3Q21.

“During the period, NOTE was forced to make a provision for a potential bad debt, which affected NOTE’s operating profit in Q3 by SEK 30 million. The incident does not affect NOTE’s underlying operations, which continued to develop strongly,” says Johannes Lind-Widestam, CEO and President, in the third quarter report.

The CEO continues to state that NOTE is in a clearly expansive phase and the order situation remains strong.