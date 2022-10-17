Illinois-based American Standard Circuits has been operating as a PCB manufacturer since 1988. The company manufactures quality rigid, metal-backed, flex and rigid-flex printed circuit boards on various types of substrates for a variety of applications.

“Passing these intensive audits is a tribute to the entire team at American Standard Circuits,” says president and CEO Anaya Vardya, in a press release. “Because we are so heavily invested in working with the defense and aerospace market it is important that we are always up to date with our specs and qualifications. It is important to pass these audits and retain our qualifications, but it is critical that we sustain and continually improve the processes that these systems control. This is another proud achievement for our ever-growing company.”