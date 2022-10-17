© TrendForce

Despite being affected by inflation and the global economic downturn, the value of the virtual production LED video wall market is estimated to grow steadily to USD 431 million in 2022, or 52% YoY, thanks to the adoption of virtual production technology by more studios.

According to TrendForce, LED video walls are replacing traditional green screens, greatly reducing post-production time and video production costs. They are used in entertainment and audio-visual industries such as film, television, and commercials, and help increase the immersive experience of on-site participants. This effect has become the reason for growth in LED video walls in the field of virtual production applications.

Virtual production focuses on high dynamic range (HDR), high frame refresh rate (HFR), and high grayscale (High Grayscale) imaging, emphasizing picture quality, color fineness, and smoothness. This application is primarily used as a background display, tiled floor screen, and ceiling screen. Due to the demands of filming a scene and budgetary constraints, high-end virtual production background display products require high brightness (>1,500 nits), high resolution (P1.2-P1.6), high grayscale (16 bits), high refresh rate (3,840/7,680 Hz), a high frame rate of 60 Hz, and compliance with DCI-P3 (wide color gamut standard).

From the perspective of the supply chain, ROE Visual is currently ranked first in market share among virtual production display manufacturers, followed by INFiLED and SONY. Other manufacturers include AOTO, Leyard/Planar, Absen, Samsung, and LG. Driver IC suppliers include Macroblock, Chipone, Xm-Plus, Novatek, and SHIXIN. In terms of controllers and image processors, manufacturers include Novastar, Brompton Technology, and Megapixel VR.

